From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown

SpongeBob first aired in 1999 and continues today.

In a 2013 interview with the Springfield News-Sun, Brown said he still had to audition for roles despite an extensive resume voicing characters.

“They don’t care how long you’ve been in the business. They want to make sure they have the right person,” he said.

Other credits include Starship Troopers, Thor: Ragnarok, Dexter: New Blood, and The Madalorian.

Brown’s family is known in the Springfield and Urbana areas. His grandfather was a longtime congressman, C.J. Brown, whose name is on the dam and reservoir at Buck Creek State Park.