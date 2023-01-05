From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown, the actor born in Urbana and known for his work in films and SpongeBob SquarePants, marks his 64th birthday today.
Some of his best-known film work has been as a villain, playing The Kurgan in Highlander and Capt. Hadley in the Shawshank Redemption.
His animated voicing roles includes Lex Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series and, perhaps, his best-known work as Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab on SpongeBob on Nickelodeon.
The 6-foot-2 Brown said in a 2009 Springfield News-Sun story about playing Luthor: “I was just hoping that, maybe this time, I could play a good guy.”
Mr. Krabs’ voice was mostly improvised during Brown’s audition and blended a bit of pirate and Scottish brogue, he said for a story on Nickelodeon.
SpongeBob first aired in 1999 and continues today.
In a 2013 interview with the Springfield News-Sun, Brown said he still had to audition for roles despite an extensive resume voicing characters.
“They don’t care how long you’ve been in the business. They want to make sure they have the right person,” he said.
Other credits include Starship Troopers, Thor: Ragnarok, Dexter: New Blood, and The Madalorian.
Brown’s family is known in the Springfield and Urbana areas. His grandfather was a longtime congressman, C.J. Brown, whose name is on the dam and reservoir at Buck Creek State Park.