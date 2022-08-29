Things to do this week in Springfield area this week

Explore Developmental Disabilities of Clark County opens little free library

Dance Event

Self-Reliance will host a dance event at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 2043 Memorial Drive in Springfield. There will be light refreshments, dancing and music. There is a $2 entry free. RSVP to Liz Crawford at clarkdd.org/events/dance/var/ri-2.l-L1.

Founds Opening Party

Wittenberg University’s Student Involvement Department will host a Founders Opening Party from 9 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Founders Pub in the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Walter & Lewis Coffee Club

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services will be hosting a weekly coffee club from 7 to 9 am on Thursdays at 642 S. Main St. Urbana. This is free and all attendees will receive an insulated coffee mug, free coffee, donuts and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant.

Clark Park Hikers

The Clark County Park District will host a hike from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays at George Rogers Clark Park. Hikers should meet in the parking lot below the dam on the first, second and third Thursday of each month.

Crafters Event

Crafters - Tatters will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at 209 E. Main St. in Enon. This is a friendly gathering of adult crafters to share ideas, knowledge and problem-solve with others, as well as participate in a service project.