Things to do this week in Springfield area this week

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this week:
SENA Meeting
Renovation plans for Springfield’s City Hall Plaza will be the topic at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) public meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues. Everyone is welcome.
City Commissioner Rob Rue will be the guest speaker and will update the group on how and when the city Plaza work will be done. Many changes in the downtown area are underway and he will address questions on current projects. Persons interested in learning more about the city plans are urged to attend this meeting. City Police Officers will also give reports and answer questions.
Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry is along the covered walkway through the brown door. For more information, call 937-323-5865.
Dance Event
Self-Reliance will host a dance event at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 2043 Memorial Drive in Springfield. There will be light refreshments, dancing and music. There is a $2 entry free. RSVP to Liz Crawford at clarkdd.org/events/dance/var/ri-2.l-L1.
Founds Opening Party
Wittenberg University’s Student Involvement Department will host a Founders Opening Party from 9 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Founders Pub in the Benham-Pence Student Center.
Walter & Lewis Coffee Club
Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services will be hosting a weekly coffee club from 7 to 9 am on Thursdays at 642 S. Main St. Urbana. This is free and all attendees will receive an insulated coffee mug, free coffee, donuts and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant.
Clark Park Hikers
The Clark County Park District will host a hike from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays at George Rogers Clark Park. Hikers should meet in the parking lot below the dam on the first, second and third Thursday of each month.
Crafters Event
Crafters - Tatters will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at 209 E. Main St. in Enon. This is a friendly gathering of adult crafters to share ideas, knowledge and problem-solve with others, as well as participate in a service project.
