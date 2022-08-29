Developmental Disabilities of Clark County opens little free library

Finding books to read will be easier for young neighbors with the addition of this library at 2527 Kenton Street in Springfield.

The Little Free Library provides books for children to borrow and read. With the motto, “take a book, leave a book. Love a book, keep a book,” it functions on the honor system. There is no sign up or due dates, and borrows don’t have to leave a book in order to take one, but they are encourage to share a book when they can.