springfield-news-sun logo
X

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County opens little free library

Shannon Chatfield, Director of the Early Childhood department for Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, places books into the new Little Free Library on the Clark DD campus at 2527 Kenton Street. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Shannon Chatfield, Director of the Early Childhood department for Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, places books into the new Little Free Library on the Clark DD campus at 2527 Kenton Street. Contributed

News
By
1 hour ago

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has opened up a little free library on the organization’s campus.

Finding books to read will be easier for young neighbors with the addition of this library at 2527 Kenton Street in Springfield.

The Little Free Library provides books for children to borrow and read. With the motto, “take a book, leave a book. Love a book, keep a book,” it functions on the honor system. There is no sign up or due dates, and borrows don’t have to leave a book in order to take one, but they are encourage to share a book when they can.

ExploreLocal college students fare better at earning enough credits for degrees, going against national data

“When children grow up in book-rich environments, literacy rates skyrocket,” said Shannon Chatfield, Director of the Early Childhood department. “In fact, reading to and with a child is a great foundation for building a child’s ability to be successful in school.”

The first Little Free Library was built in 2009 in Wisconsin, and now there are more than 150,000 around the world. The Little Free Library nonprofit organization shares a mission of building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all.

ExploreFunding for new center that will do flying vehicle research almost didn’t happen

“Everyone deserves a book to read,” Chatfield said. “We started this Little Free Library to positively and meaningfully impact and transform lives in our community. In the future, we plan to partner with other agencies to bring more Little Free Libraries to Clark County.”

To find other little libraries, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/.

In Other News
1
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...
2
Springfield man was the right guy to attend Reds game at Field of...
3
Oesterlen offers new parenting program
4
Student of the Week Urbana High School
5
Springfield credit union opens new branch on East Leffel Lane

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top