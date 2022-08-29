Developmental Disabilities of Clark County opens little free library

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has opened up a little free library on the organization’s campus.
Finding books to read will be easier for young neighbors with the addition of this library at 2527 Kenton Street in Springfield.
The Little Free Library provides books for children to borrow and read. With the motto, “take a book, leave a book. Love a book, keep a book,” it functions on the honor system. There is no sign up or due dates, and borrows don’t have to leave a book in order to take one, but they are encourage to share a book when they can.
“When children grow up in book-rich environments, literacy rates skyrocket,” said Shannon Chatfield, Director of the Early Childhood department. “In fact, reading to and with a child is a great foundation for building a child’s ability to be successful in school.”
The first Little Free Library was built in 2009 in Wisconsin, and now there are more than 150,000 around the world. The Little Free Library nonprofit organization shares a mission of building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all.
“Everyone deserves a book to read,” Chatfield said. “We started this Little Free Library to positively and meaningfully impact and transform lives in our community. In the future, we plan to partner with other agencies to bring more Little Free Libraries to Clark County.”
To find other little libraries, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/.
