Intelligence squadron volunteers at Clark-Shawnee schools to help clean campus

“For me, this is home,” Hemphill said. “While I was here, the teachers and staff poured into me every day. I joined the National Guard as a senior in high school and they supported me every step of the way. This is a good place and I want to give back.”

124th Squadron Commander Chad Montague said he values the time spent serving alongside the airmen in his squadron and believes the time spent working together positively translates to the squadron’s workplace.

“We value the time spent out in our community serving alongside each other. It’s times like these that we can really interact and create lasting memories with our squadron,” said Commander Montague.

This is the second time the 124th Squadron has volunteered at Clark-Shawnee. In 2019, 20 Airmen from the 124th Intelligence Squadron volunteered to landscape Kindergarten Village.