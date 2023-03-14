Things to do this week: Church dinners, author event and more

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host virtual homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today via Zoom.

The class is taught by NHP staff and local experts. The topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50, and scholarships are available based on income. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. You’ll receive an email with a link to the virtual class.

For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Food Pantry

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Library Department Open House

The New Carlisle Library will host an open house for the new Youth Services Department from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Kids and teens will have the opportunity to leave their handprint on the new mural, make a puppet craft, complete a leprechaun scavenger hunt and explore the new space.

For more information or if you have questions, call 937-845-3601.

Art Event

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County (Clark DD) and the Springfield Community Navigators invite those who would like to turn their artistic talent into a business to the upcoming “Art Start-Up” from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the COhatch Community Room, 101 S. Fountain Ave. This event is free and open to the public.

Clark DD Community Navigator Marty Fagans will moderate the event, which features a panel of local artists who have their own businesses. Panel members include Debra Gaskill, Checkered Flag Fibers; Peter Hrinko, Hrinko Art & Design; and Casey Luther, Fireside Pottery. Each panel member will tell the story of their business including how they got started, obstacles they overcame, and ups and downs of owning an art business, followed by a question and answer session.

Springfield Community Navigators connect business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in socially and economically disadvantaged communities to resources that will help them start and grow their businesses. Learn more about the Community Navigators at www.springfieldnavigators.com/.

Documentary Showing

A documentary created by award-wining director Conrad Weaver, a 1988 graduate of Cedarville University, will be shown for free at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at The John Legend Theater, and presented by CitiLookout Counseling And Trauma Recovery Center.

Weaver spent several years researching and gathering the stories of first responders who have been affected by PTSD for his documentary “PTSD911,” which tells the story about first responders suffering from PTSD.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with director, Weaver and special guests, including local first responders who will share their experiences and perspectives on PTSD.

This event is free and open to the public, and it is recommended that attendees reserve their tickets in advance. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit www.ptsd911movie.com/tickets.

Explore Clark State gets transparency award for sharing information with public

Blood Drives

The Champaign County community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68 in Urbana.

The South Charleston community blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Clark County Public Library Houston Branch Community Room, 5 W. Jamestown St.

Everyone who registers to donate through March 18 will receive the “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt. Register to donate March 13 through April 1 to be entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Book Author Event

Beth Macy, Urbana native and New York Times bestselling author of Factory Man, Truevine, and Dopesick (the inspiration for the Peabody Award-winning Hulu limited series) will be at the Champaign County Library to discuss her most recent book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the meeting room at 1060 Scioto St. This program is free and open to the public.

Raising Lazarus is a follow-up to Dopesick; however, it’s more hopeful and shines a light on ordinary people that are trying to make a difference.

Macy will sign autographs and meet with the public after the program. The Friends of the Champaign County Library will have copies of Dopesick and Raising Lazarus available for purchase.

To learn more about Macy, visit her website at intrepidpapergirl.com.