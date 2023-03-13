X
Clark State gets transparency award for sharing information with public

News
By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

The Clark State Foundation was awarded for its commitment to share financial and organizational information with the public.

This is the second consecutive year for the college to receive the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency (formerly GuideStar), which less than 1% of nonprofit organizations receive.

“This seal represents the outstanding work of our board members to provide the most current information to our donors and the general public. With the trust and support of our donors, we will be able to achieve our mission and remove financial barriers and increase college success for our students,” said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement.

At the time of the college’s analysis, 78,262 organizations had a seal and represented about 5% of the more than 1.7 million nonprofits registered with the IRS, Overholser said.

The proportion of nonprofits holding silver, gold and platinum varied, but Overholser said 19% were silver, 20% were gold and 15% were platinum.

“Therefore, of the 1,700,000 nonprofits registered with the IRS, only 11,739 have earned the platinum seal meaning less than 1% of registered nonprofits have earned a platinum seal,” she said.

The foundation, which helps remove financial barriers to increase educational opportunities, empower individuals and build a strong and diverse workforce and community, awards scholarships for financial need, academic performance or a specific program to students. More than 50 scholarships are offered that are open each January and can be awarded for the fall or spring semesters.

