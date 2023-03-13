Clark State gets transparency award for sharing information with public

This is the second consecutive year for the college to receive the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency (formerly GuideStar), which less than 1% of nonprofit organizations receive.

“This seal represents the outstanding work of our board members to provide the most current information to our donors and the general public. With the trust and support of our donors, we will be able to achieve our mission and remove financial barriers and increase college success for our students,” said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement.