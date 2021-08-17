Things to do: County commission meeting, back-to-school days and more set for this week

For the latest information on your child’s school, visit their respective school’s website or Facebook page.

Gordon Food Service onsite hiring event

Gordon Food Service will hold an onsite hiring event at the Springfield distribution center on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at 4980 Gateway Blvd in Springfield.

Attendees can apply, interview and get a job offer on the spot, as stated on the event’s Facebook page.

Positions available include selector and packer positions, freight handlers and regional route delivery drivers.

For more information about Gordon Food Service and the company’s hiring events, visit gfsjobfair.com.

Clark County Commission Meeting

The Clark County Commission will meet on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will take place in conference room 151 inside the Springview Government Center, located at 3130 East Main St. in Springfield.

The informal session will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the formal session at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/agendacenter.

Mobile Mammography Screening

Mercy Health Family Physicians of Springfield will host Mercy Health’s next mobile mammography screening on Friday.

The screenings will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 247 S. Burnett Road Suite 210 in Springfield.

Please bring a photo ID and insurance card.

To schedule a 3D or 2D mammogram, please call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are not guaranteed.

For more information, please visit https://www.mercy.com/news-events/events/springfield/2021/august/mobile-mammography-august-20.