Coronavirus: Clark County pandemic curve on upswing

“We’re seeing the increase we thought,” Patterson said.

Vaccinations also are increasing countywide, with 1,288 vaccines distributed last week through the health district and its partnering agencies. Vaccinations are available at pharmacies and some primary care physicians, and the health district holds vaccine clinics at several locations six days per week, Patterson said. The health district has the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to distribute.

According to the ODH, more than 42% of Clark County residents have completed their vaccine series, trailing behind the state average of nearly 46.7%. Patterson said that this week, 651 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine. As of Friday, 52% of vaccine-eligible Clark County residents have begun their vaccine series.

In Clark County, 14,709 cases of COVID-19 and 314 deaths have been reported as of Friday, according to ODH data.

There have been 105 breakthrough cases reported in Clark County of people who vaccinated against COVID-19 who contracted the virus, Patterson said.

The health commissioner stated that the health district is tracking cases, cataloging them as being associated with vaccinated or unvaccinated people, as well as cataloguing which vaccine infected people received.

“We’re watching that very closely,” he said.

Patterson encouraged Clark County residents to consider wearing a face mask as “an extra layer of protection” against the highly contagious delta variant.

The Coronavirus Testing and Evaluation Center reopened this week, with appointments available on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those who wish to scheduled a drive-thru appointment at the center’s High Street location in Springfield can contact the health district at The health district at 937-717-2436.

Larry Shaffer, the environmental health director at CCCHD, also provided an update about the presence of the West Nile virus — most commonly spread by mosquitoes — in Clark County. The best way to control the mosquito population is to prevent stagnant water, where mosquitos like to breed, he said.

Ways to avoid the spread of the virus is to prevent mosquito bites by applying repellents on exposed skin; wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors; if traveling, check for travel advisories; have repellent and long clothes readily available; do outside activities when mosquito activity is less; empty and treat standing water on your property to avoid breeding sites; make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips, or opt to use air conditioning instead of opening windows.

“Plan ahead,” Shaffer said. “It’s very important we all cooperate.”

By the numbers

42: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

14,709: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

314: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County