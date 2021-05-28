springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County indictments

By Brooke Spurlock

These 9 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Kelli Cantrell, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Isaiah Daniel, 32, of Urbana: domestic violence, abduction.

Amber Calendine, 40: felonious assault, violating protection order.

Shannon Neville, 43, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Wesley Lough, 28, of Springfield: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Davonte Long, 20, of Fort Myers, FL: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cody Kiser, 31, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Cory Springs Sr., 50: aggravated robbery.

Jeremy Brookmyer, 47: two counts of aggravated robbery.

