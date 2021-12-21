These 32 people were indicted in Clark County this week

These 32 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Cody J. Hatfield, 26: felonious assault.
Angelica Hagans, 30, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Marshall Smith, 64, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted rape.
Clifton Ferguson, 35, of Mechanicsburg: aggravated possession of drugs.
Andrew M. Collins, 22, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Omar S. Ali, 40: aggravated burglary, domestic violence, burglary.
Breon M. Campbell, 33, of Dayton: felonious assault.
Dylan W. Salyers, 25, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason R. Cooper, 45: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Alisha M. Brett, 34, of Urbana: theft of drugs.
Zavier Newman, 19, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.
Brian W. Frantz, 29, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.
Jonathan Raby, 26, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.
Tyson White, 41, of Springfield: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Tyler Sweitzer, 26, of Springfield: three counts of assault.
Patrick Shediack Jr., 45, of Springfield: domestic violence.
De’Shawn Keyon Murrell, 26, of Cleveland: aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Scott A. Gregory, 37: money laundering, enforcement chapter.
Kristopher P. Dietz, 33: money laundering, enforcement chapter.
Yashvantkumar Patel, 47: money laundering, enforcement chapter.
Suresh Patel, 47: money laundering, enforcement chapter.
Judith Roberts, 60: enforcement chapter.
Linda Baker, 72: enforcement chapter.
Cleveland Kennedy, 49: enforcement chapter.
Maria Henry, 47: enforcement chapter.
Anil Rai, 38: enforcement chapter.
Samita Rai, 36: enforcement chapter.
Alma S. Wright, 59: enforcement chapter.
Beverly Bradley, 70: enforcement chapter.
Christopher Roberts, 59: enforcement chapter.
Harshadkumar Patel, 39: enforcement chapter.
Kevin Thompson, 31: enforcement chapter.
