These 32 people were indicted in Clark County this week

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
25 minutes ago

These 32 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Cody J. Hatfield, 26: felonious assault.

Angelica Hagans, 30, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Marshall Smith, 64, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted rape.

Clifton Ferguson, 35, of Mechanicsburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew M. Collins, 22, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Omar S. Ali, 40: aggravated burglary, domestic violence, burglary.

Breon M. Campbell, 33, of Dayton: felonious assault.

Dylan W. Salyers, 25, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason R. Cooper, 45: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Alisha M. Brett, 34, of Urbana: theft of drugs.

Zavier Newman, 19, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Brian W. Frantz, 29, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Jonathan Raby, 26, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyson White, 41, of Springfield: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler Sweitzer, 26, of Springfield: three counts of assault.

Patrick Shediack Jr., 45, of Springfield: domestic violence.

De’Shawn Keyon Murrell, 26, of Cleveland: aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Scott A. Gregory, 37: money laundering, enforcement chapter.

Kristopher P. Dietz, 33: money laundering, enforcement chapter.

Yashvantkumar Patel, 47: money laundering, enforcement chapter.

Suresh Patel, 47: money laundering, enforcement chapter.

Judith Roberts, 60: enforcement chapter.

Linda Baker, 72: enforcement chapter.

Cleveland Kennedy, 49: enforcement chapter.

Maria Henry, 47: enforcement chapter.

Anil Rai, 38: enforcement chapter.

Samita Rai, 36: enforcement chapter.

Alma S. Wright, 59: enforcement chapter.

Beverly Bradley, 70: enforcement chapter.

Christopher Roberts, 59: enforcement chapter.

Harshadkumar Patel, 39: enforcement chapter.

Kevin Thompson, 31: enforcement chapter.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

