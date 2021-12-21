Four indicted for money laundering in connection to illegal gaming in Springfield

“Following an in-depth surveillance operation, search warrants were executed on five locations within Clark County and Springfield on Oct. 20 and 21, resulting in the confiscation of over 100 slot and gaming machines, plus online game computers, financial records and significant amounts of cash, detailing a substantial period and quantity of illegal activity,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Two of the gambling houses in Springfield raided were Roc-In Skilled Games, 1214 N. Bechtle Ave., and Lucky Duck Skills Games, 1942 Mitchell Blvd., according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The investigation identified a number of people as operators of single gambling houses, and investigators identified the distributor of the gaming machines and several of the owners of the gambling houses.

Detectives found owners Suresh Patel, Yashvantkumar Patel and gaming distributors Deitz and Gregory with management. All four had keys to gaming consoles and large sums of money, records stated.

Several others were also indicted this week in Clark County on enforcement of chapter 3772.99 charges: Judith Roberts, 60; Linda Baker, 72; Cleveland Kennedy, 49; Maria Henry, 47; Anil Rai, 38; Samita Rai, 36; Alma Wright, 59; Beverly Bradley, 70; Christopher Roberts, 59; Harshadkumar Patel, 39; and Kevin Thompson, 31.