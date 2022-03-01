Hamburger icon
These 30 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Tonya L. Thomas, 51, of South Charleston: felonious assault.

Tyler C. Ulmer, 29, of Springfield: domestic violence, abduction and felonious assault.

Joshua A. Hearn, 33, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Shakilla L. Hutchins, 27, of Springfield: forgery.

Mac Leon Anthony II, 27, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

James P. Stream, 48, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jason E. Tucker, 45, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Nathan A. White, 18, of South Charleston: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

John M. Dike, 32, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jorden M. Reedy, 28: failure to register change of address.

Kirk A. Ferguson, 54: failure to register change of new address, falsification.

Matthew D. Lantz, 32: failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.

Semaj C. Green, 19: rape, rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition.

Jeffrey S. Mintz, 60: gross sexual imposition, gross sexual imposition, rape, rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping.

Jacob W. Tipton, 24:, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joe K. Gohl, 27: extortion.

Natasha L. Ellis, 18: aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault.

Michael A. Cokley, 64, of Mansfield: burglary.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of Springfield: Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Quovada S. Bass, 26: three counts of having weapons under disability.

Daniel Tyler Keith Davis, 32, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 26: theft, failure to comply.

Kimberly Fenwick, 30: theft.

Michael R. Parks, 20: theft, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Kirk Jennings, 49: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, felonious assault.

Lindsey R. Adams, 35, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Jerome Wyatt, 37, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle While under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kristen Cooper, 42, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Douglas Clark, 42, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua Castle, 34, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

