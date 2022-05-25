springfield-news-sun logo
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
25 minutes ago

These 25 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Dustin Midkiff, 40, of Springfield: robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Jorge A. Garza, 33, of Huber Heights: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Von Crossley, 54, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey L. Anderson, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Shawn P. Vollmer, 29, of Springfield: four counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lane J. Andrus, 28, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Kelly Y. Wynn, 44, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.

Jonathan Raby, 27, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam J. Howard, 36: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ryan Hatcher, 21, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing.

Joshua R. Castle, 34, of Springfield: theft.

D’Andre McElrath, 18, of Dayton: felonious assault.

Ji’Yah Rose, 18, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Hezekiah Moore, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexis K. Gibbons, 20, of Urbana: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Springer, 40, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Dustin Piatt, 38, of South Vienna, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault.

Robert J. Cobb, 59, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Cheyenne L. Hearn, 33, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Travis L. Jones, 29, of Xenia: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, felonious assault.

Cory R. Bellfo, 25: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Jalen M. Edley, 28: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Michael S. Campbell, 47, of Columbus: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Matthew Dunsmuir, 24, of South Charleston: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Matthew Louden, 37, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

