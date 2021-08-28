springfield-news-sun logo
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
46 minutes ago

These 24 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Travis Howell, 33, of Medway: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Zachary Choi, 23, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business.

Jacob R. Nelson, 28, of Springfield: vandalism.

Justin L. Smith, 25, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ryan A. Bullard, 40, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Tyler M. Allen, 20, of Springfield, aggravated trafficking of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher A. Reed, 43, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Charles J. Smith, 42, of Enon: breaking and entering.

Robert Carpenter, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Torionna L. Harris, 23, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Jordan Moore, 21, of Springfield: felonious assault, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, domestic violence, disrupting public service, tampering with evidence.

Raymar D. Thompson, 25: robbery.

Skylar M. Seibold, 19, of Springfield: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Dayquan Marquise Scott Beal-Ragland, 26, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Kareem J. Cannon, Jr., 24, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Joseph G. Windsor, 23: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Terryon K. Willis, 25, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Brittney L. Ragland, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, of Springfield: burglary, possessing criminal tools.

Zacharias T. Brown, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Clark D. Davis, 59, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Jason W. Speaks, 42, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, theft.

Billy J. Bradley, 47, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, theft.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 34: failure to comply, endangering children, failure to stop after an accident.

