Tecumseh school lockdown tied to off-campus domestic violence incident

Tecumseh Local Schools issued a “shelter in place” order for the main campus this morning after a domestic violence incident in the community, according to a notice sent to Tecumseh families by the district.
“The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is aware and dealing with the issue,” the notice said. “All students safe.”
County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio BCI investigators responded to a house on Weinland Street in Park Layne this morning. Officials did not immediately confirm if the scene had any connection to the Tecumseh school announcement for students and staff to shelter in place.
We are working to learn more about the incident that triggered the shelter order for the school district and will update this story with new details.