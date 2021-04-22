X

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Riley Newton

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Paul Schaeffer, 45, of Beavercreek: aggravated possession of drugs.

Antwan Lawson, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability and carrying concealed weapon.

Amanda Taylor, 34, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence.

David Grooms, 48, of Painesville, OH.: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Garry Bunten, 63, of Springfield: possession of marijuana.

Stephanie Fulco, 25, of Urbana: possession of marijuna.

Donald Morgan, 27, of New Carlisle: having weapons under disability, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business.

Nicholas Hyslop, 30, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott Hayter, 32, of Kenton: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Long Jr., 28, of New Holland: aggravated burglary.

Rodgeric McMahon, 37, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence.

Kevin Ashby, 33, of Dayton: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Julien Williams, 25, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence.

Tyler Tepfenhart, 22, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Richard Stahlberg, 22, of Springfield: theft.

Chad Reiher, 38, of Piqua: theft.

Joshua Walden, 28: theft, breaking and entering.

Harvey Long, 59: robbery, aggravated robbery.

Kelly Stevens, 43, of Springfield: theft.

