These 17 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Tre’on Hutchins, 18, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Lekesha Bradford, 38, of Springfield: falsification.
Davon Hunt, 21, of Springfield: aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability.
Williams Evans, 50, of Blacklick, OH.: two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Danny Quesinberry Jr., 31, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Richard Cochran, 58, of Springfield: theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brett Love, 20, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joshua Martin, 18, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Mandee Lykins, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Donald Britz, 41, of Jackson, OH.: aggravated possession of drugs.
William Flournoy, 43, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Deborah Cruey, 59, of Orrville: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Akeem Colquitt, 32, of Springfield: burglary.
Gloria Perez, 24, of Springfield: endangering children.
Brandon Webb, 42, of Galloway, OH.: receiving stolen property.
Phillip Higgins, 30, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.
Robert Stargil, 26, of Dayton: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.