These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Danny Quesinberry Jr., 31, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Richard Cochran, 58, of Springfield: theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brett Love, 20, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua Martin, 18, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Mandee Lykins, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald Britz, 41, of Jackson, OH.: aggravated possession of drugs.

William Flournoy, 43, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Deborah Cruey, 59, of Orrville: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Akeem Colquitt, 32, of Springfield: burglary.

Gloria Perez, 24, of Springfield: endangering children.

Brandon Webb, 42, of Galloway, OH.: receiving stolen property.

Phillip Higgins, 30, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.

Robert Stargil, 26, of Dayton: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.