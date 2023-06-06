These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Frank Hearns III, 35, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Ijawon Williams, 34, of Springfield: Robbery.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 28, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Leonard Ferrell Jr., 40, of Springfield: Burglary

Quran Hottenstein, 25, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Lisa M. Poe, 28, of Springfield: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Terrence E. Locke, 63: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Kevin Perry, 44, of New Carlisle: Breaking and entering.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Daunte L. Scott, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (three counts), trafficking in marijuana.

Roderick J. Williamson, 40, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of Montville: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine.

Saluki J. Evans, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.