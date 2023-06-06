X

These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
10 minutes ago

Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Ruben A. Moorer, 34, of Canal Winchester: Theft.

Antonyo D. Slaughter, 34, of Columbus: Theft.

Zachery C. Winget, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Kevin L. Pitts, 56, of Dayton: Theft.

Frank Hearns III, 35, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Ijawon Williams, 34, of Springfield: Robbery.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 28, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Leonard Ferrell Jr., 40, of Springfield: Burglary

Quran Hottenstein, 25, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Lisa M. Poe, 28, of Springfield: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Terrence E. Locke, 63: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Kevin Perry, 44, of New Carlisle: Breaking and entering.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Daunte L. Scott, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (three counts), trafficking in marijuana.

Roderick J. Williamson, 40, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of Montville: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine.

Saluki J. Evans, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Rental registry begins in city: Program ‘is uniquely Springfield’
4
Health department stresses safety for swimming, summer sun
5
Clark State to celebrate Juneteenth with several events

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top