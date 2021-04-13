LISTEN IN: CDC, FDA talk about pausing J&J vaccine after 6 clotting cases

Representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration spoke about their joint recommendation for a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The event began shortly after 10 a.m.:
The state of Ohio and local health districts have followed the advice of the federal officials, pausing new administration of Johnson & Johnson doses or registration for upcoming J&J clinics.