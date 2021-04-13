X

LISTEN IN: CDC, FDA talk about pausing J&J vaccine after 6 clotting cases

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration spoke about their joint recommendation for a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The event began shortly after 10 a.m.:

The state of Ohio and local health districts have followed the advice of the federal officials, pausing new administration of Johnson & Johnson doses or registration for upcoming J&J clinics.

