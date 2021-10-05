springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
9 minutes ago

These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

ExploreSpringfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death

Luke A. Adams, 30: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Gregory A. Wallace, 52: domestic violence.

Tayshawn M. Heatly, 21, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Randy L. Zachary, 46, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Benjamin Diss, 46: failure to comply.

Bradley L. Brown, 39, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Kyle W. O’Connor, 32: aggravated burglary, violating a protection order.

Gaynor L. Gillam, 67, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

David C. Caroppoli, 40, of New Carlisle: forgery.

David R. Caroppoli, 60: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Christopher Patrick, 28, of Bellefontaine: carrying weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing.

Christopher M. Russell, 43, of Springfield: falsification.

Joseph Insley, 35: vehicular vandalism.

Allexandra J. Adams, 36: abusing harmful intoxicants.

Jackie Eubank, 59: violating protection order.

Mark Arend, 50: violating protection order.

ExploreGabriel Brothers to open facility in Springfield, create more than 800 jobs

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
4
Tecumseh schools extend masking requirement for 2 weeks
5
Free parking at downtown Springfield parking garage extended through...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top