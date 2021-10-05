These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Luke A. Adams, 30: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Gregory A. Wallace, 52: domestic violence.
Tayshawn M. Heatly, 21, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Randy L. Zachary, 46, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Benjamin Diss, 46: failure to comply.
Bradley L. Brown, 39, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Kyle W. O’Connor, 32: aggravated burglary, violating a protection order.
Gaynor L. Gillam, 67, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
David C. Caroppoli, 40, of New Carlisle: forgery.
David R. Caroppoli, 60: receiving stolen property, forgery.
Christopher Patrick, 28, of Bellefontaine: carrying weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing.
Christopher M. Russell, 43, of Springfield: falsification.
Joseph Insley, 35: vehicular vandalism.
Allexandra J. Adams, 36: abusing harmful intoxicants.
Jackie Eubank, 59: violating protection order.
Mark Arend, 50: violating protection order.