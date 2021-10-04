springfield-news-sun logo
X

Gabriel Brothers to open facility in Springfield, create more than 800 jobs

News
By Hasan Karim
35 minutes ago

A department store chain will be building its largest distribution facility at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield and is expected to create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over a period of five years.

ExploreSpringfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends

Gabriel Brothers Inc., also known as Gabe’s, announced this morning that it would be constructing its new facility on 114 acres of property at the industrial park and will start construction this month.

Gabe’s is expected to start the hiring process by fall of next year. The large distribution facility is expected to open and be fully operational by February 2023.

ExploreCentral State receives record $26.7M in sponsored research funding

The project is expected to costs a total of $77.5 million and the jobs that Gabe’s plans to fill in the area over a five year period includes material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operation, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers.

In Other News
1
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield man pleads guilty to charges of child endangering
5
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases remain steady with 168...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top