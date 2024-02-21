These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Winter A. Eggers, 30, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Gregory C. Yahle, 32, of Troy: Assault, obstructing official business.

Abraham A. Morales, 40, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Donald E. May, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

James Conley, 44: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.

Arthur B. Ringler, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Matthew L. Williams, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Kolten S.C. Riffle, 19, of Fairborn: Felonious assault (two counts), strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Timothy T. Smith, 42, of Portsmouth: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Justin Virts, 41, of London: Theft.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of Springfield: Theft, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle M. Reeves, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Andrew T. Orr, 44, of Springfield: Theft.

In Other News
1
Museum of Art seeks stories for Oral History Weekend
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Northeastern to demolish 3 former buildings, use remaining project...
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top