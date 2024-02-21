These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Gregory C. Yahle, 32, of Troy: Assault, obstructing official business.

Abraham A. Morales, 40, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Donald E. May, 39, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

James Conley, 44: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.

Arthur B. Ringler, 22, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Matthew L. Williams, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Kolten S.C. Riffle, 19, of Fairborn: Felonious assault (two counts), strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Timothy T. Smith, 42, of Portsmouth: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Justin Virts, 41, of London: Theft.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of Springfield: Theft, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle M. Reeves, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Andrew T. Orr, 44, of Springfield: Theft.