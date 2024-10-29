These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Kyle R. Webster, 32: Tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.
Devonna Dawkins, 18: Tampering with evidence.
Christian M. Ochs, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, abduction, domestic violence.
Braden M. Slusher, 18, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business.
David A. Coy Sr., 49, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Andrew Davenport, 18, of Piqua: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Joseph G. Windsor, 26m of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Iva L. Barnett, 41, of Springfield: Theft.
Paul A. Thomas, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Zevion J. Edwards, 22, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms.
James C. Beal, 41, of Springfield: Domestic violence, felonious assault.
Gavin Q. Morris, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business.
Jeff Henry, 27, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.
Ryan Hookfin, 58, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Tyree R. Gaston, 26, of Dayton: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.
Scottie J. Gillbreath, 37, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.
About the Author