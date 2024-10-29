Breaking: What went wrong at Frisch’s? Experts point to ownership change and asset sales

These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

17 minutes ago
Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Kyle R. Webster, 32: Tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

Devonna Dawkins, 18: Tampering with evidence.

Christian M. Ochs, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, abduction, domestic violence.

Braden M. Slusher, 18, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business.

David A. Coy Sr., 49, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Andrew Davenport, 18, of Piqua: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph G. Windsor, 26m of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Iva L. Barnett, 41, of Springfield: Theft.

Paul A. Thomas, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Zevion J. Edwards, 22, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms.

James C. Beal, 41, of Springfield: Domestic violence, felonious assault.

Gavin Q. Morris, 24, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business.

Jeff Henry, 27, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.

Ryan Hookfin, 58, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Tyree R. Gaston, 26, of Dayton: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Scottie J. Gillbreath, 37, of Springfield: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun.