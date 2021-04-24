Springfield man indicted after allegedly stealing car, assaulting woman, child

The victim told police she was upstairs in bed with the child when she heard knocking at her front door. She went downstairs to answer the door and Williams “forced his way into the house pushing her backwards,” the affidavit said.

Williams then began assaulting the victim.

“At some point during the assault, (victim) stated Williams choked her to the point that it caused her to vomit,” the affidavit said.

After assaulting the victim to the point where she briefly lost consciousness, Williams thentook the victim’s car keys and left with her vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim and her child were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Centers.

Williams’ next court date has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.