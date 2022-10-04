springfield-news-sun logo
These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
30 minutes ago

These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Jason D. Ballard, 48: aggravated possession of drugs.

David A. Roberts II, 47, of Springfield: intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Daniel J. Miller, 47, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Darrell W. Viers, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.

Devon J. Lindsay, 25, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew W. Smith, 44: theft, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Steven Harrison, 51, of Medway: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Darren M. Worley, 32, of Springfield: theft.

John E. Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Mark A. Smith, 37, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Joseph M. Tackett, 47, of Springfield: theft.

Angela J. Kelley, 42, of Springfield: theft.

Dylon M. Ackley, 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.

Jonathan Davis, 40: aggravated burglary, burglary, menacing by stalking.

