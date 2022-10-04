These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Jason D. Ballard, 48: aggravated possession of drugs.
David A. Roberts II, 47, of Springfield: intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Daniel J. Miller, 47, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Darrell W. Viers, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.
Devon J. Lindsay, 25, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew W. Smith, 44: theft, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Steven Harrison, 51, of Medway: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Darren M. Worley, 32, of Springfield: theft.
John E. Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.
Mark A. Smith, 37, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Joseph M. Tackett, 47, of Springfield: theft.
Angela J. Kelley, 42, of Springfield: theft.
Dylon M. Ackley, 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.
Jonathan Davis, 40: aggravated burglary, burglary, menacing by stalking.
