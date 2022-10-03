springfield-news-sun logo
1 taken to hospital following rollover crash in Springfield

The driver of an SUV was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield Monday morning.

The crash was reported at the intersection of West High Street and South Lowry Avenue.

Springfield Fire Division crews freed the driver from an overturned SUV. The driver was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The crash closed both West High Street and South Lowry Avenue.

