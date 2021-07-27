springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 1 hour ago
By Staff

These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Court of Common Pleas cases:

ExplorePHOTOS: Monday at the Clark County Fair

Shawn A. Fair, 48, of Gahanna: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Teresa Davis, 40, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel W. Jones, 31, at large: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Jonathan Moore, 43, of Troy: aggravated possession of drugs.

Alicia D. Crawford, 55, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Allan D. E. Riggins, 23, of Springfield: trafficking of marijuana, possession of criminal tools.

Samuel J. Mosley, 41, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Seagraves Jr., 40, at large: possession of cocaine.

Rashaad J. Channels, 18, of Springfield: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Christopher D. Bailey, 44, of Springfield: abduction, kidnapping, felonious assault.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Joshua D. Elliott, 19, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, importuning.

Jeffrey L. Cameron, 26, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence, having weapons under disability, abduction.

ExplorePlans for proposed New Carlisle mayor’s court move forward

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top