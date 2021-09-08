These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

These 13 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Joshua M. Frock, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Austin W. Pearrow, 26, of Knob, Ariz.: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Tori A. Vint, 28, of Enon: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Joseph B. Edwards, 45: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
William K. Gray, 20, of Yellow Springs: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Jameel I. Islam, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Kemonie R. Bunch, 22, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Chad M. Conley, 31: burglary, violating protection order.
Phelisha R. Salyers, 42, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.
Timothy R. Bird, Jr., 28, of North Hampton: felonious assault.
Tyson J. White, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Benjamin E. Vasquez, 18, of Springfield: abduction, aggravated menacing.
Justin Johnson, 31: theft.