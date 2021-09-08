These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

William K. Gray, 20, of Yellow Springs: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Jameel I. Islam, 27, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kemonie R. Bunch, 22, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Chad M. Conley, 31: burglary, violating protection order.

Phelisha R. Salyers, 42, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Timothy R. Bird, Jr., 28, of North Hampton: felonious assault.

Tyson J. White, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Benjamin E. Vasquez, 18, of Springfield: abduction, aggravated menacing.

Justin Johnson, 31: theft.