These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
47 minutes ago

These 13 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Elijah N. Aikens, 28: possession of cocaine.

Michael Stratton, 39, of Springfield: two counts of unauthorized use of property.

James P. Skaggs, 46, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Roland Mercilien, 40, of Springfield: burglary.

Rodney L. McMahon, 39: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Brian G. Holder, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron L. Rice, 26, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence.

Derrick S. Long, 33: aggravated robbery, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability.

Andrew J. Shelton, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Melvin Thigpen, 30, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Matthew D. Miner, 37, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business.

Beverly Spires, 69, of Dayton: theft, three counts of tampering with evidence.

Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having weapons while under disability.

