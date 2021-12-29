Hamburger icon
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
15 minutes ago

These 12 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Ryan Mcafee, 32, of Springfield: breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Dean W. Long, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Edward L. White, 46, of Columbus: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Raymond D. Scott, 24, of Springfield: burglary, having weapons under disability.

David C. Caroppoli, 41, of New Carlisle, failure to comply, theft, identity fraud.

Tam A. Brown, 27, of Dayton: felonious assault, assault, obstructing official business.

Jacob T. Brown, 21, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Kirk Jennings, 49, of Springfield: failure to comply.

Joshua Wilson, 33, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property.

Corey Lanier, 52, of Springfield: burglary.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence, disrupting public service, robbery.

Hosmer S. Campbell, 44, of Muncie, Ind.: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
