Ohio records fewest traffic deaths in at least 4 years over Christmas

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes from Thursday through Sunday. It’s the fewest number of people killed over the holiday in at least four years. Three of the people killed were reportedly not wearing a seat belt. One of the fatal crashes involved a pedestrian and two were OVI-related, according to patrol.

In 2018, 11 people were killed, a dozen died in 2019 and nine people were killed over the holiday in 2020, according to OSHP.