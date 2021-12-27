Ohio records fewest traffic deaths in at least 4 years over Christmas

For the second year in a row, traffic fatalities decreased over the Christmas holiday in Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes from Thursday through Sunday. It’s the fewest number of people killed over the holiday in at least four years. Three of the people killed were reportedly not wearing a seat belt. One of the fatal crashes involved a pedestrian and two were OVI-related, according to patrol.
In 2018, 11 people were killed, a dozen died in 2019 and nine people were killed over the holiday in 2020, according to OSHP.
OVIs were up nearly 12% from last year, with troopers removing 162 impaired drivers from Ohio roads this year. Crashes were down more than 50%, with 912 crashers reported in 2020 compared to 443 over the 2021 holiday, according to patrol.
Warren County had the most incidents, 297, recorded in the state. Sixteen counties, including Butler, Montgomery and Warren, had 150 to 297 incidents reported. Darke County was the only county with no incidents, according to OSHP.
