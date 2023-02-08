X
Dark Mode Toggle

These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
59 minutes ago

Eleven people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:

Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs.

Codey Boyer, 27: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Charles J. Pyles, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Zandre A. Walker, 23, of Piqua: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

ExploreNortheastern schools closed today because of staff shortage

Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Christopher O. Peterson, 30, of Springfield: abduction, disrupting public service.

Danny L. McGhee, 31: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Tyree Ohlinger, 20, of Xenia: aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence.

Larry Smith, 53, of Hillsboro: burglary.

Tylee D. Thompson, 24: two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging or a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

In Other News
1
Deputy Yates’ death: Investigation released 6 months after Clark County...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Northeastern schools closed today because of staff shortage
5
Springfield man denied bond after deadly shooting of grandmother on her...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top