These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Zandre A. Walker, 23, of Piqua: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Christopher O. Peterson, 30, of Springfield: abduction, disrupting public service.

Danny L. McGhee, 31: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Tyree Ohlinger, 20, of Xenia: aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence.

Larry Smith, 53, of Hillsboro: burglary.

Tylee D. Thompson, 24: two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging or a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.