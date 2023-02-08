These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Eleven people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:
Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs.
Codey Boyer, 27: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.
Cody S. Havens, 34, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Charles J. Pyles, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Zandre A. Walker, 23, of Piqua: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.
Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Christopher O. Peterson, 30, of Springfield: abduction, disrupting public service.
Danny L. McGhee, 31: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Tyree Ohlinger, 20, of Xenia: aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence.
Larry Smith, 53, of Hillsboro: burglary.
Tylee D. Thompson, 24: two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging or a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
About the Author