Northeastern schools closed today because of staff shortage

The Northeastern Local School District is closed today because of a staffing shortage, according to a post on the district’s website.
Transportation will still be provided for Global Impact STEM Academy, Catholic Central and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) students.
Northeastern High School students who attend those schools had to be at the campus by 7:10 a.m. today and need to be picked up at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.
Transportation for the Kenton Ridge High School students in those schools will run normally.
No other details surrounding the closing were available.
The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the district for more information.
