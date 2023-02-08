BreakingNews
Northeastern schools closed today because of staff shortage
News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Northeastern Local School District is closed today because of a staffing shortage, according to a post on the district’s website.

Transportation will still be provided for Global Impact STEM Academy, Catholic Central and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) students.

Northeastern High School students who attend those schools had to be at the campus by 7:10 a.m. today and need to be picked up at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

Transportation for the Kenton Ridge High School students in those schools will run normally.

No other details surrounding the closing were available.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the district for more information.

