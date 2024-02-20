‘The Bigfoot Letters’ brings comedic touch to Springfield

The show is presented by Springfield Civic Theater, and tickets are available for all performances.

This will be just the fourth time “The Bigfoot Letters” has been performed and the right opportunity for local audiences to discover it, with a little extra local appeal given the play is set in southeastern Ohio.

“It’s just a funny, funny show,” said director Ed Knapp, who previously directed the comedy “Jake’s Women” for Springfield Civic. “This show has a completely different flavor. Everybody in it has good intentions, but sometimes good intentions go astray.”

The story follows a woman named Sheila who hits Bigfoot in her pickup truck and discovers its now-orphaned baby, which she decides to “adopt.” Everybody from the local sheriff, to her sister to the pastor have their own ideas about what to do with this unusual creature.

Knapp describes “The Bigfoot Letters” as absurdist comedy, in which an outrageous situation is presented, asking the audiences to suspend their idea of what reality is. For instance, the second act is set at an Ohio freak farm, but hesitates to give away too much.

“There are a lot of neat surprises we want the audience to discover. If you accept what you’re given, it’s hilarious,” he said.

The cast is smaller with just six main characters and five auxiliary who will play multiple parts, and the sets will be minimal, but Knapp likes this as the audience can focus more on the characters and situations.

“It’s fun and fast-paced. All you have to do is buy a ticket, sit back and have a good time,” he said.

Springfield Civic’s season will also present a female version of the classic “The Odd Couple” in March, the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” in April and the children’s musical “Annie, Jr.” in May.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Bigfoot Letters”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: adults $15, seniors, students and veterans $12

More info: www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/