Teen who died in Springfield shooting ID’d

Belle’s grandfather — also named Melvin — and his wife raised the teen since he was a baby. . He was a “loveable” kid, the elder Belle said.

“When he got to know you, he was outgoing,” Belle said of his grandson. “You would have loved him.”

The younger Belle was a junior at Springfield High School and a middle linebacker for the Springfield Wildcats football team. He was among the eldest of his several siblings, and his grandfather described him as “overprotective” of his younger brothers and sisters.

A person who called 911 after the incident told police that he witnessed the shooting from across the street. He said he saw a boy wearing a gray hoodie, white sneakers and dark jeans running from the area with a gun, according to 911 call records. The caller added that he he heard several gunshots in the area.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting.