springfield-news-sun logo
X

Two men killed in Clark County crash identified

Four people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday, March 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Four people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday, March 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldHasan Karim
35 minutes ago
Fourth fatality will be released after identification, next-of-kin notification, Patrol says

Authorities have identified two additional men killed in a crash this month near Springfield, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Four people in all died and two were critically injured in the two-vehicle crash that happened around 11:40 p.m. March 12.

A white Mercedes-Benz heading south on Middle Urbana Road was engulfed after colliding with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the patrol’s Springfield Post.

Two of the three Mercedes-Benz occupants, all of whom died, have been identified by the Coroner’s Office, the Patrol said in a press release.

The driver has been identified as Hamza Iftikhar, 33, and the rear passenger has been identified as Michael Javier Crespo Capella, 29, both of Springfield.

ExploreOne child dead, two other juveniles injured in Springfield shooting

The name of the front seat passenger will be released upon being identified and when the next of kin has been notified, the Patrol said.

The three men in the Mercedes suffered significant burns, according to the Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation, but Sgt. Jon Payer of the Springfield Post said that the Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.

David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

In Other News
1
One child dead, two other juveniles injured in Springfield shooting
2
Honda unveils $124M ‘world-class’ wind tunnel testing facility in East...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
New recreation center in Springfield to host grand opening today

About the Authors

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter
Follow Hasan Karim on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top