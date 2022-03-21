Two men killed in Clark County crash identified

Authorities have identified two additional men killed in a crash this month near Springfield, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Four people in all died and two were critically injured in the two-vehicle crash that happened around 11:40 p.m. March 12.
A white Mercedes-Benz heading south on Middle Urbana Road was engulfed after colliding with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the patrol’s Springfield Post.
Two of the three Mercedes-Benz occupants, all of whom died, have been identified by the Coroner’s Office, the Patrol said in a press release.
The driver has been identified as Hamza Iftikhar, 33, and the rear passenger has been identified as Michael Javier Crespo Capella, 29, both of Springfield.
The name of the front seat passenger will be released upon being identified and when the next of kin has been notified, the Patrol said.
The three men in the Mercedes suffered significant burns, according to the Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation, but Sgt. Jon Payer of the Springfield Post said that the Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.
David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.