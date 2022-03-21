Two men killed in Clark County crash identified

The name of the front seat passenger will be released upon being identified and when the next of kin has been notified, the Patrol said.

The three men in the Mercedes suffered significant burns, according to the Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation, but Sgt. Jon Payer of the Springfield Post said that the Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.

David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.