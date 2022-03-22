springfield-news-sun logo
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
22 minutes ago

These 20 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Robert P. Douglas, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Erica N. Dean, 40: aggravated possession of drugs.

James T. Maiolo, 52: breaking and entering.

Pecolar N. Bailey, 23, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.

Dana T. Johnson, 24, of Cincinnati: forgery, theft.

Robert Coffee, 44: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Casey L. Payne, 31, of Springfield: endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany A. Roesch, 30, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Tylee D. Thompson, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Matthew R. Webb, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Reginald Hines, 43, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Gregory J. Bacon, 26: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, robbery.

Krista M. Adams, 34, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

William Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Dylan Anthony Michael Steiner, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Bradley Walls, 19, of Urbana: theft, three counts of forgery.

Matthew C. Grim, 27: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Billy Leece Jr., 50: domestic violence.

