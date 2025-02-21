Tecumseh teachers ask school board to reconsider arming staff members

Greta Eber, a librarian at Donnelsville Elementary School, asked the board to reconsider arming staff, going through potential scenarios and questions.

She used a theoretical scenario in which her sixth-grade son might be using the bathroom when the school went on lockdown because of a suspected active shooter and tries to return to his classroom when he encounters an armed teacher.

“Running on adrenaline, she shoots the student running down the hallway because her fear has caused her to shoot first in order to keep herself from being shot. Now, my son is dead. A teacher is about to realize that she has shot the wrong student and the active shooter who is upstairs is wreaking havoc until law enforcement arrives,” she said.

Eber asked if the board has considered the mental and psychological ramifications of these types of scenarios and legal consequences and if they met with staff members to get their feedback.

“Because it is clear in the aftermath passing this policy that the majority of your staff are against it,” she said. “I worry that your fear for student safety has caused you to make a hasty and extreme decision that does not take into consideration the best interest of your staff or your students.”

Jessica Freeman, a teacher in the district, urged the board to rescind the policy and asked them to work to “implement real solutions that protect students without compromising the role and purpose of teachers.”

She said the district already has trained law enforcement professionals, and it’s a “significant financial burden” with the cost to arm staff.

“This decision was made without input from teachers, and when we spoke up we were ignored. An overwhelming majority of teachers in this district do not support this resolution,” Freeman said. “As educators, primary responsibility is to teach and support students. Now you’re asking us to take on the role of armed security as well.”

Kerry Cassell, who is the teacher’s union president, asked what would happen to students whose teacher leaves them in a classroom because the teacher is part of an armed response.

Cassell’s bigger question was why are they saying a teacher can do the job of a police officer with only 24 hours of training, stating that’s insulting to their School Resource Officers, sheriff’s and police departments and officers.

The resolution stipulations include:

Participation in the program is voluntary and limited to certain individuals who are approved by the superintendent.

No staff member shall regularly carry firearms on their person other than School Resource Officers (police SROs).

Firearms (other than those carried by SROs) will be secured in a locked safe.

All individuals who are authorized will complete and pass the required 24-hour training with the Ohio School Safety Center and any additional training as determined by the district safety team. They also must pass a psychological assessment and a yearly background check, and complete a minimum of 8 hours of training to re-certify.

Other language in the armed-staff resolution says the trained, armed staff would be allowed as long as Tecumseh’s school board notifies the public, pays all training fees and submits a list of authorized personnel to the Ohio School Safety Center. The list of armed, trained staff “shall not be disclosed and shall not be considered a public record.”

A discussion and vote on allowing armed staff in schools was postponed at the November board meeting, for a discussion and vote in January.