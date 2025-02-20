Tecumseh school board passes religious instruction policy allowing LifeWise

Under the new policy revisions, students will only be eligible to attend such off-site programs during scheduled lunches and recess. Also, shortened school days such as two-hour delays, early release days and state testing weeks are excluded from the policy.

The school district’s policy on released time for religious instruction closely mirrors state law.

It says students may leave school property during the school day to attend a religion course from a private entity as long as the parent gives consent, the student makes up any missed work, the religion group assumes liability, takes attendance and shares that information with the school district.

The policy says the school board will not spend funds on the religion program or provide transportation, that students will not be excused from “core” classes, and that staff members shall not promote or discourage participation.

Other requirements include no recruiting materials, business cards, candy, treats, trinkets, etc. can be provided to students to bring back to the school building and cannot be given to students not in the program.

Kerry Cassell, who is the teacher’s union president, asked the board if they had an enforcement provision with instructions on how to report a problem or penalties for violating the policy, and how to sign out for students.

“Our policy is if they are not on the list of signing kids out, they’re not allowed to take them,” she said. “I know other districts have left that intact, that the school can insist it will release children only to the specific persons on the parents' official list and not just to anyone who claims to be a representative of LifeWise because it’s a matter of keeping children safe and keeping parents in charge.”

Martin said Superintendent Paula Crew is “diligently working” on the guidelines that go behind the policy.

Carol Strayer asked who is responsible for the children’s lunch, and Crew answered that it will be the parents' responsibility to send it with them.

For years, Tecumseh had a policy that stated the district “may” permit students to leave during the school day to receive religious instruction, under certain conditions.

In September, LifeWise requested to offer their Christian religion program during the school day to students in the district.

The board discussed the policy last October, where a motion to rescind it was approved by the board. After this meeting, LifeWise reached out to the district with concerns, and Crew said “to ensure Robert’s Rules of Order were followed correctly,” the policy was put back on the November agenda for a review.

The district delayed a vote due to pending action from the state legislature, and in December, state lawmakers passed a bill requiring school districts to create a policy allowing religious release time.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that released time laws for religious education for public school students are constitutional, with some specifications.