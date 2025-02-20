From the editor: How we’re covering the local effects of the federal administration

As we have worked to keep up with the rapid-fire changes and developments in President Trump’s administration, we’ve received thoughtful questions and input from our readers on what you care most about, and what you would like to see from our coverage moving forward.

As a local news organization, our focus is on that: the impact this administration’s decisions will have on our community. To do that, we’re focused on several key areas, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the military, immigration, education, healthcare, agriculture and the region’s economy. We’ll also be looking at our local governments, agencies and nonprofits to understand the broader regional impacts.