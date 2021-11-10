Tecumseh schools investigating incident involving teacher, student

Tecumseh Local School District is investigating an incident that was reported in a classroom between a teacher and student.
The incident, which involves a middle school teacher, is under investigation but the school is not releasing other details.
The teacher is on paid administrative leave, which is typical when there are reports of an incident with a minor in the classroom, according to Superintendent Paula Crew.
Crew said the district is at the beginning of the investigation process, and that all staff, personnel and students who were involved with or have knowledge of the situation will be interviewed.
