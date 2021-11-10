School report card: Tecumseh’s graduation rate increases two years in a row

State school report cards were released this month.
Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.
Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed including academic, graduation and attendance measures.
Tecumseh Local School District had a four-year graduation rate of 90.7%, compared to last year’s 89.3% and 87.7% in 2019, according to state report card data.
For performance index, which measures state test performance, Tecumseh scored 58.9%. As far as chronic absenteeism, which is when at least 10% of the year’s instructional time is missing, the district had a rate of 25.6. These numbers from last year were not available.
Superintendent Paula Crew said the district saw a slight decrease in student achievement and growth, but doesn’t believe those percentages are a true measure of students.
“We certainly expected we would see a learning loss due to barriers associated with the pandemic,” she said. “I believe we will see a more accurate picture on the Spring 2022 State Assessment.”
When it comes to the prepared for success component, which is how well-prepared students are for future opportunities, Tecumseh scored 29.5%. Last year, the district scored 27.8%.
Prepared for success data measures college and career readiness through high school students’ ACT/SAT scores, Ohio Honors Diplomas, job industry credentials, College Credit Plus achievement and more.
Crew said the district has a learning recovery plan in place to help close the learning gap created by the pandemic.
“We have a three-year learning recovery plan in place that focuses on prioritizing standards in every grade and subject area, a summer learning program this past summer and in the summer of 2022 and 2023, after school tutoring and additional ELA and Math interventions,” she said.
“Our students are making academic gains this school year as evident by the district assessments and benchmark tests. I feel confident we will continue to see academic growth from our students this year,” she added.
Each school and district usually receives an overall A-F grade on the report cards, and more than half of each school’s overall grade depends on how students perform on state tests each spring. The report cards also usually measure student achievement, performance index, year-over-year growth and gap closing.
Last year, schools got the equivalent of an “incomplete” mark and no A-F letter grades because there was much less data than usual. The report cards only contained a handful of normal data points as the spring 2020 state tests in English, math, science and social studies were canceled after mid-March coronavirus-related school closures. The main data categories available last year were graduation rates and high school “prepared for success” measures.
