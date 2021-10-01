springfield-news-sun logo
Tecumseh enlists accountant firm after staff member allegedly falsified records

News
By Brooke Spurlock
53 minutes ago
No reason to suspect actual theft of funds at this point, officials say.

The Tecumseh Local School District has contracted an accountant firm to help with the investigation related to a former staff member allegedly falsifying financial records.

Tim Nijak, a former senior accountant, self-reported to the district’s treasurer on Sept. 21 that he “falsely verified that the district was in balance for multiple months on the monthly bank reconciliation by forging inaccurate numbers on the electronic bank reconciliation spreadsheet,” according to an email sent to all district staff from Superintendent Paula Crew.

Personnel from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the incident.

Crew said the district contracted with an independent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm out of Columbus, which she said was recommended by the auditor’s and sheriff’s offices.

“Personnel from the firm are currently reviewing our bank reconciliations,” she said. “To the best of our knowledge and according to the former senior accountant, this was a circumstance of falsifying monthly reconciliation documents as he reported he was unable to balance. At this time, we have no reason to suspect an actual theft of funds.”

According to the auditor’s office, they “are aware of the situation,” but cannot discuss the incident until it’s completed and released by the office.

An internal and external investigation is ongoing.

