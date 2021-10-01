Tecumseh enlists accountant firm after staff member allegedly falsified records

Tim Nijak, a former senior accountant, self-reported to the district’s treasurer on Sept. 21 that he “falsely verified that the district was in balance for multiple months on the monthly bank reconciliation by forging inaccurate numbers on the electronic bank reconciliation spreadsheet,” according to an email sent to all district staff from Superintendent Paula Crew.

Personnel from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the incident.