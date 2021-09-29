Social media vandalism trend strikes Tecumseh schools, officials say

The Tecumseh Local School District is dealing with issues of students participating in a social media trend where they record themselves damaging or stealing things on school property.
Many schools around Ohio and other states have experienced vandalism due to this trend on TikTok called “devious licks” where students steal or vandalize then post a video on the social media app.
“In the last several weeks we have unfortunately experienced vandalism at Tecumseh High School, Tecumseh Middle School, New Carlisle Elementary School and at Spitzer Stadium. Soap dispensers and hand dryers have been torn off the restroom walls and destroyed, toilet paper and paper towels are stuffed in the toilets resulting in clogged toilets. Doors to the stalls have been damaged,” Superintendent Paula Crew said.
Crew said this is “unacceptable behavior” and “will not be tolerated.”
“Students involved will be held financially responsible for the destruction of the property and in addition will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal charges,” she said.
The district is asking parents and caregivers to talk with their children about this trend and encourage them not to take part in this social media challenge, Crew said. She also said if a child has information about the vandalism to report it to the school.
“The vast majority of our students make appropriate choices and routinely refrain from this type of behavior. We are proud and grateful to these students,” Crew said.