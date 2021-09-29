Social media vandalism trend strikes Tecumseh schools, officials say

Many schools around Ohio and other states have experienced vandalism due to this trend on TikTok called “devious licks” where students steal or vandalize then post a video on the social media app.

“In the last several weeks we have unfortunately experienced vandalism at Tecumseh High School, Tecumseh Middle School, New Carlisle Elementary School and at Spitzer Stadium. Soap dispensers and hand dryers have been torn off the restroom walls and destroyed, toilet paper and paper towels are stuffed in the toilets resulting in clogged toilets. Doors to the stalls have been damaged,” Superintendent Paula Crew said.