Tecumseh, accounting firm determines no funds were stolen

The district contracted a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm in September to help with the investigation of Tim Nijak, a former senior accountant.

Nijak self-reported to the district’s treasurer on Sept. 21 that he “falsely verified that the district was in balance for multiple months on the monthly bank reconciliation by forging inaccurate numbers on the electronic bank reconciliation spreadsheet,” according to an email sent to all district staff from Superintendent Paula Crew.