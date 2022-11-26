TAC analyst helps individuals with disabilities get all benefits available

This process is in collaboration with service and support administrators from Developmental Disabilities of Clark County and their primary contacts at TAC, including Habilitation Manager Kevin Spriggs, who also provides necessary resources to complete the initial employment setup.

Fasick also helps to alleviate the fears many caregivers may have about whether a new job or promotion will negatively impact someone’s benefits.

“A lot of individuals decide not to take a new job or promotion because they worry a small pay increase will eliminate the benefits they receive,” Fasick said. “By going through this process, a person who receives these benefits and their caregivers will be made fully aware of any impact a change in pay will have on their benefits.”

Explore Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events

Fasick helps inform individuals how to receive new or additional benefits through their employment, which is just one of the many things that TAC offers people with disabilities.

“Working in the community is a significant opportunity and enhances a person’s quality of life and allows them to be self-sufficient,” she said. “TAC cares not only about the work experience and social and behavioral development, but also that individuals are taken care of and set up for success for life beyond TAC.”

People who receive Social Security benefits, regardless if they are receiving services from TAC, interested in learning more about how a benefits analysis can help them or those they care for can contact Kevin Spriggs at 937-525-7487 or kspriggs@tacind.com.