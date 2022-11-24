springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events

News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

A Springfield bakery will host its second annual gingerbread house decorating events next month.

It’s Your Party Bakery, 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host three gingerbread house decorating events from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

There will be three time slots this year because the two sessions last year were successful.

“Last years event was such a hit with community members, we decided to do it again and add an extra time slot,” said owner Shari Donnelly.

The cost is $35 per house, and it includes the assembled gingerbread house, icing, candy and sprinkles.

Reservations are required by Monday, Dec. 5, and sessions are limited to 10 people for each event.

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912, email them at itsyourpartycakes@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. They moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

The bakery offers a variety of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more.

