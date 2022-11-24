Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events

Reservations are required by Monday, Dec. 5, and sessions are limited to 10 people for each event.

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912, email them at itsyourpartycakes@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. They moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

The bakery offers a variety of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more.