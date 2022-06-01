Symphony, Museum of Art partner for special concert

“It’s a different selection of music,” said Lou Ross, SSO executive director. “It’s a really neat atmosphere to have this among the exhibition. The acoustics there are wonderful, the sound carries really well.”

The “Really Free” exhibition features the work of Rowe, a self-taught Black folk artist who used art as self-expression, beginning her artistic pursuits after she reached retirement age.

The exhibition includes a variety of Rowe’s art including 2-D drawings, cloth art dolls, photos and sculptures depicting animals and other fantasy-like images. Springfield is the exhibition’s first stop on a national tour.

Admission price includes refreshments during the reception time.

Ross said the partnership between the SSO and SMOA on this series has always been strong and the two hope to offer more Mozart at the Museum offerings. They will also team up in August on the annual Lunch on the Lawn series of Friday midday outdoor concerts.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the SSO’s web page, www.springfieldsym.org.

HOW TO GO

What: Mozart at the Museum

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Admission: $40 advance; $50 at door

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org/