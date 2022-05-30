Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in June: Here’s how to sign up

“June is Professional Wellness Month. It’s the perfect time to make sure your employees, friends, and family are getting their check-ups, including mammograms,” said Ashley Evans, Mobile Mammography Marketing Specialist.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.