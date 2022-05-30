Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in June: Here’s how to sign up

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene counties locations in June.
“June is Professional Wellness Month. It’s the perfect time to make sure your employees, friends, and family are getting their check-ups, including mammograms,” said Ashley Evans, Mobile Mammography Marketing Specialist.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
Locations in June include the following:
Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: June 1, 8 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn.
Family Physicians of Springfield: June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 247 S. Burnett Road.
Rocking Horse Community Health Center: June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
West Liberty Town Hall: June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 N. Detroit St. in West Liberty.
Lakeview Plaza IGA-New Carlisle: June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 534 N. Main St.
New Carlisle Farmer’s Market: June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in downtown.
Huntington Bank: June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 W. North St. in Springfield.
Clark County Public Library - Enon Branch: Jun 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 209 E. Main St.
Walgreens: June 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2609 E. Main St. in Springfield.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
If you’re unable to attend the mobile unit, Mercy Health offers several other locations. To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., or Merch Health Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center, 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn, call 937-328-8100.
