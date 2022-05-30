Springfield police to host two public safety programs for children

Officers will teach children about rider safety, bicycle laws, bike path etiquette, and take the kids through a bicycle skills course. The day will end with some ice cream treats and a presentation by the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

The Safety City program is a five-day educational course for children ages five and six who will be attending kindergarten or first grade this August.

The classes, which will be held in June and July, are to help teach children about traffic, bike, seat belt and fire safety, along with ways to identify and avoid strangers.

“Community policing is what this organization is about: interacting with the public on another level and being proactive in our efforts to promote safety in Springfield,” Graf said. “My hat is off to the men and women who are committed to public service in this community, and to all they do to foster productive relationships in our neighborhoods.”

Both programs are free. Registration for the bike rodeo ends today. For more information or to sign up, visit springfieldohio.gov/registration.